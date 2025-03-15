Live

Port Vale 3-0 MK Dons - Garrity adds a third at the death

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 15th Mar 2025, 13:46 BST
Updated 15th Mar 2025, 16:56 BST
MK Dons are back in League Two action this afternoon as they take on Port Vale.

Get the latest from the game.

Port Vale vs MK Dons - LIVE

Sat, 15 Mar, 2025, 16:57 BST

Full-time: Port Vale 3-0 MK Dons

Soundly beaten in the end. The third perhaps makes it look worse than it was, but this is where MK Dons are.

Sat, 15 Mar, 2025, 16:56 BST

98 mins: GOAL - Dons hit on the break

Simple count-attack, Curtis does really well to turn it around for Garrity to race clear, and a really classy finish over Trueman to wrap it up in style

Sat, 15 Mar, 2025, 16:55 BST

97 mins: Nothing doing

Dons have passed it round and round, have gotten precious little ground with it

Sat, 15 Mar, 2025, 16:48 BST

Stoppage time

Eight minutes to be added on

Sat, 15 Mar, 2025, 16:48 BST

89 mins: Booked

Curtis, off of AFC Wimbledon previously, left one on Crowley at one end, but Crowley then leaves one on Curtis who goes down yelping. Crowley into the book

Sat, 15 Mar, 2025, 16:39 BST

82 mins: Vale change

Tolaj comes off, Ben Garrity comes on

Sat, 15 Mar, 2025, 16:34 BSTUpdated 16:43 BST

76 mins: Chance goes begging

Hogan does really well to chase down a fairly ambitious ball down the left-flank, he clips it in towards Gilbey but he takes it first-time on the up and it sails harmlessly over

Sat, 15 Mar, 2025, 16:31 BST

72 mins: New shape

Looks more like a 4-5-1 for Dons now. Lemonheigh-Evans at right-back, O’Reilly now occupying the left-flank ahead of Tomlinson.

Sat, 15 Mar, 2025, 16:28 BST

70 mins: Wide

Couple of corners for Dons, the second of which is headed out as far as O’Reilly, but he volleys wide.

Port Vale changes: Walters off, Croasdale on. Stockley also comes off, Umolu on.

Sat, 15 Mar, 2025, 16:22 BST

65 mins: Dons changes

Nico Lawrence and Danilo Orsi come off, Kane Thompson-Sommers and Scott Hogan on

Sat, 15 Mar, 2025, 16:21 BST

61 mins: Ref stoppage

Referee Mike Barlow has called it a day, he’s come off injured. He’ll be replaced by Grant Taylor

Sat, 15 Mar, 2025, 16:16 BST

57 mins: What a save!

Could’ve been 3-0 there, Tolaj able to get under the loose ball but his shot is blocked by Lemonheigh-Evans.

The corner comes in, it’s headed goalwards but is denied by a stunning Trueman save, leaping to his left to claw it away

Sat, 15 Mar, 2025, 16:13 BST

55 mins: Booked

Barely on the pitch long enough to make a touch, O’Reilly leaves a late one on Kyle John and goes into the book

Sat, 15 Mar, 2025, 16:11 BST

50 mins: GOAL - Stockley pokes in Vale's second

Simple as you like for Vale as they make it 2-0. Curtis’ cross is curling towards the keeper, there are four red shirts around Jaydon Stockley who somehow gets a toe to it first, seeing it roll agonisingly past Trueman’s dive.

Callum Tripp is being replaced by Tommi O’Reilly

Sat, 15 Mar, 2025, 16:06 BST

49 mins: Save at the other end

Vale go straight up the other end, Maguire caught out this time by Tolaj, but the Swiss takes aim this time and Trueman makes the save

Sat, 15 Mar, 2025, 16:05 BST

48 mins: Shot on target!

Swift move from Dons, Gilbey spins the ball around the corner for Orsi to chase, the striker gets to the edge of the D before firing on goal, Ben Amos a match for it though

Sat, 15 Mar, 2025, 16:03 BST

Second-half

Back underway for the second-half

Sat, 15 Mar, 2025, 15:48 BST

Half-time: Port Vale 1-0 MK Dons

A half of two... halves. Dons looked pretty comfortable until going a goal behind, then it flung open the floodgates for Port Vale.

The visitors looked distinctly average after Lorent Tolaj’s strike, but hit the bar at the end of the half.

