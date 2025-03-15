Port Vale 3-0 MK Dons - Garrity adds a third at the death
Get the latest from the game.
Port Vale vs MK Dons - LIVE
Full-time: Port Vale 3-0 MK Dons
Soundly beaten in the end. The third perhaps makes it look worse than it was, but this is where MK Dons are.
98 mins: GOAL - Dons hit on the break
Simple count-attack, Curtis does really well to turn it around for Garrity to race clear, and a really classy finish over Trueman to wrap it up in style
97 mins: Nothing doing
Dons have passed it round and round, have gotten precious little ground with it
Stoppage time
Eight minutes to be added on
89 mins: Booked
Curtis, off of AFC Wimbledon previously, left one on Crowley at one end, but Crowley then leaves one on Curtis who goes down yelping. Crowley into the book
82 mins: Vale change
Tolaj comes off, Ben Garrity comes on
76 mins: Chance goes begging
Hogan does really well to chase down a fairly ambitious ball down the left-flank, he clips it in towards Gilbey but he takes it first-time on the up and it sails harmlessly over
72 mins: New shape
Looks more like a 4-5-1 for Dons now. Lemonheigh-Evans at right-back, O’Reilly now occupying the left-flank ahead of Tomlinson.
70 mins: Wide
Couple of corners for Dons, the second of which is headed out as far as O’Reilly, but he volleys wide.
Port Vale changes: Walters off, Croasdale on. Stockley also comes off, Umolu on.
65 mins: Dons changes
Nico Lawrence and Danilo Orsi come off, Kane Thompson-Sommers and Scott Hogan on
61 mins: Ref stoppage
Referee Mike Barlow has called it a day, he’s come off injured. He’ll be replaced by Grant Taylor
57 mins: What a save!
Could’ve been 3-0 there, Tolaj able to get under the loose ball but his shot is blocked by Lemonheigh-Evans.
The corner comes in, it’s headed goalwards but is denied by a stunning Trueman save, leaping to his left to claw it away
55 mins: Booked
Barely on the pitch long enough to make a touch, O’Reilly leaves a late one on Kyle John and goes into the book
50 mins: GOAL - Stockley pokes in Vale's second
Simple as you like for Vale as they make it 2-0. Curtis’ cross is curling towards the keeper, there are four red shirts around Jaydon Stockley who somehow gets a toe to it first, seeing it roll agonisingly past Trueman’s dive.
Callum Tripp is being replaced by Tommi O’Reilly
49 mins: Save at the other end
Vale go straight up the other end, Maguire caught out this time by Tolaj, but the Swiss takes aim this time and Trueman makes the save
48 mins: Shot on target!
Swift move from Dons, Gilbey spins the ball around the corner for Orsi to chase, the striker gets to the edge of the D before firing on goal, Ben Amos a match for it though
Second-half
Back underway for the second-half
Half-time: Port Vale 1-0 MK Dons
A half of two... halves. Dons looked pretty comfortable until going a goal behind, then it flung open the floodgates for Port Vale.
The visitors looked distinctly average after Lorent Tolaj’s strike, but hit the bar at the end of the half.