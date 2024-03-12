Quality in the final third let Dons down in defeat to Grimsby

Mike Williamson

MK Dons boss Mike Williamson said his side fell well short in the final third during their defeat to Grimsby Town on Tuesday.

Justin Obikwu's 33rd minute goal was the difference between the sides as Dons struggled to create chances, registering only one effort on target all night while others in the division around them also faltered.

Michael Kelly gave away and saved a penalty at the end of the first-half, something which Williamson thought would spur his side on in the second-half, but a distinct lack of quality in the final third would be their undoing.

"The boys are very angry and frustrated in there, and it's more aimed at ourselves," said the head coach. "It was evident as soon as we got to the final third our quality was not where we needed it to be. I think we had one shot on target tonight. Our build-up was excellent, but we got into the final third and couldn't find that final ingredient.

When we tried to thread something, or tried a diagonal pass, it was just a hard out of reach. Three or four times in the first-half, we put a lot on the crosses and it's cleared everybody.

"I thought (the penalty save) could be the turning point. But we gave everything, you could see the frustration and desperation at the end. The control we had was pleasing, and that's what we need.

"I'll look at our intention, I won't criticise criticise, because on another night we score two or three goals, and it's a complete performance. But tonight, until the final third, we ran out of quality.

"We have to find solutions, we have to protect the way we play and fight for each other."

On a night when Mansfield Town and Wrexham also dropped points in the race for automatic promotion, only Crewe - who Dons host on Saturday - managed a win to climb above Williamson's side.