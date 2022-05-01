Red card killed off Plymouth’s hopes of mounting comeback against Dons

Plymouth boss Steven Schumacher

The sending off of former MK Dons midfielder Jordan Houghton killed off any realistic chance of Plymouth Argyle getting back into the game, manager Steven Schumacher admitted.

Already trailing 3-0 in first-half stoppage time thanks to a Scott Twine brace and a header from Harry Darling, Houghton picked up his second booking in quick succession when he pulled back David Kasumu just inside the Plymouth half, earning him his marching orders.

Twine would go on to net twice more in the second-half to complete the rout, but Schumacher admitted he was ready to go home as soon as the fourth went in with half-an-hour still to go.

He said: “For me, (the sending off) killed the game as a contest. Going up against MK Dons is hard enough with 11 players, never mind when you have only got 10, so that killed it and they were comfortable second half and it could have been more.

“We created two unbelievable chances to go ahead in the game and if they go in it could have been a different story.

“At half-time, we said to the players that they had to stick together, try and get some fouls and get some set plays, and see if they could get on the end of them, but once the fourth goal went in I just couldn’t wait for it to end.

“In the end we have been punished by moments of quality from someone who was voted the best player in the league. We have got to take it on the chin and move on.”

The defeat, combined with Wycombe’s win over Burton, meant Argyle missed out on a top-six spot, having topped the League One table for a period earlier this term.

Schumacher said: “I’m gutted not to be able to make the play-offs. I felt that the players over the course of the season deserved to be there but today it just wasn’t our day.”