Relegation has highlighted, not solved, issues at MK Dons

Things are getting worse before they get better at MK Dons

An unfortunate truth is beginning to hit home at Stadium MK - relegation to League Two was not as bad as it could get for MK Dons.

Saturday’s defeat to Gillingham highlighted all of Dons’ issues in 102 minutes of football at Priestfield, from the laughable to the downright embarrassing and infuriating. All of it combined though sees Dons sitting 16th in League Two.

Having covered Dons through some ups and a lot more downs in the last decade and more, there have been precious few occasions when I could point at players who did not look like they cared when they were out on the field. Fortunately, they have been few and far between, and more often than not, they have been out of the side. When things have turned sour this season though, there are some on the field who you’d expect better from, players you’d hope you could rely on.

Alex Gilbey’s explosive interview after the defeat to Gillingham implied this is no secret in the dressing room either, with the season’s new captain saying fingers were pointed in the aftermath and some home truths delivered. But while the going is tough, it needs everyone pulling in the same direction, and it looks like Graham Alexander does not have that privilege.

Fans have quickly turned on the head coach for the recent run. Heading into September, everything looked rosy for the new man. Had Kyle Cameron not scored a rocket of an equaliser for Notts County, Dons could have been three points clear atop League Two. A month later though, a different picture is being painted - supporters want his head, and Dons are closer to the National League than they are to a League One return.

Stepping into a club in disarray, Alexander is having to fight fires in almost every department, meaning a simple turnaround is proving a lot harder than everyone expected, and really wanted to admit.

There is still a disconnect with the supporter-base and the football is not living up to expectations, and the toxic taste at Stadium MK from last season is very much still in the air.

It means the pressure is mounting on everyone at MK Dons - Alexander, the players, and those above them too who have allowed the situation to grow into what we’re seeing now.