Result was right but MK Dons have to get better, admits Williamson

The MK Dons head coach spoke after his side’s 1-0 win over Walsall

Mike Williamson was delighted to see a reaction from his side as they bounced back from defeat to beat Walsall 1-0 on Saturday.

After suffering defeat to Salford City on Monday, the MK Dons head coach demanded a response from his side, and though only Callum Hendry’s 18th minute strike separated the sides, hosts at Stadium MK looked good value for it.

With more of the ball and more shots than the side who started the day second in League Two, Williamson felt his side were good value for the win even if there was plenty of room for improvement.

“We have to get better, but ultimately the result was right, and married with the performance,” he said. “I thought we dominated large parts of the game, created a good amount of chances, defended when we needed to.

“The performance can be so much better but it's about concentration and seeing it through.

“We had chances to be further ahead. Aaron (Nemane) did unbelievable but took a nasty hit on the post and that's what ended up taking him off. Joey had a big chance, Gilbs had one or two as well. It's pleasing to marry up the chances with the possession with the entries into the box, but with the result ultimately.”

The majority of those chances came in the first-half after Hendry’s second goal of the season, in a half which Dons were by far the better side against the Saddlers. While Walsall made more of a go of it in the second-half, seeing more of the ball than they did in the opening, they struggled to create anything of significant threat.

And even with eight minutes of stoppage time at the end, which gave Stadium MK a nervous feel as they desperately sought their second win of the season, Williamson felt his side negotiated the waters well.

“Everyone was desperate for the clean sheet,” he added. “We wanted a reaction, and needed to win the battle. Coming into the final five minutes, and with eight minutes added on, we saw it through which shows good character.

“At 1-0 up on the run we're on, against a team who have a lot of physical players who can hurt us, we needed a bit more composure. It was a relief to get the result.”