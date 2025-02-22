Results need to come soon and fast, admits Dons boss Lindsey

Scott Lindsey | Jane Russell

MK Dons’ head coach Scott Lindsey spoke after the 2-0 defeat to Bradford City

MK Dons need results and need them fast, and Scott Lindsey admitted he does not care how at this stage.

After suffering a tenth defeat in 15 games on Saturday, going down 2-0 to Bradford City, Dons now sit 17th in League Two, 13 points from the play-off spots and 13 from the drop zone too.

Antoni Sarcevic scored either side of half-time after two mistakes from Nico Lawrence allowed him through as former Dons boss Graham Alexander claimed a third successive win over his old club, leaving Lindsey once again to lick his wounds.

“We cannot come to a place like this and be loose and sloppy,” he said at Valley Parade. “We set off well, started really well without really threatening. I thought we looked like we were the team in charge but we didn't defend a moment for their goal well enough. We gifted them that first goal.

“I asked the players to show character in the second-half, not to sit deep like we did at Tranmere. We kept going, we showed a good attitude to stay in the game. The second was another gift though. You can't do that.”

Having concentrated on piecing together performances in search of results though, Lindsey admitted with games coming up against Colchester United, Accrington Stanley and Morecambe, his side need a win by any means necessary.

He said: “We need to get some results, and get them fast. We're not where we want to be, we know that. I understand everyone’s frustration, we're frustrated. The players are working extremely hard.

“The overriding feeling is frustration because we know we're a good side, we're just not getting results. We feel as if we're not miles away from where we want to be, but we are miles from where we need to be as well. We're so close but so far. There are lots of good things to come out of that game today. We're not there yet.

“We've got to stick together, dust ourselves down and get down the road. We've got to find a way of winning, and it doesn't matter how it looks.”