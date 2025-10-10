Rovers are ready to get on the attack against MK Dons

The Bristol Rovers manager spoke ahead of Saturday’s game with MK Dons

Darrell Clarke wants his Bristol Rovers side to get on the front foot when they take on MK Dons on Saturday.

Eager to bounce back from defeat last weekend to Walsall, the Gas take on Paul Warne’s side who have picked up back-to-back league wins heading to Memorial Stadium.

The sides are separated by just a point heading into the game, and after a midweek win in the Trophy, the Rovers boss hopes his side can carry that momentum on.

“It’s a game that we want to get on the front foot in,” he said. “It’s a game that we want to win, obviously. It’s another team that is going to be up and amongst it at home.

“Everyone in the division knows MK Dons’ financial capabilities; they have a fantastic manager in Paul Warne and Richie Barker, his assistant. They are two lads that I get on really well with and have got a hell of a lot of time for. They are going to be up there, we know that, but we also know that we’re at home.

“I don’t care who we are playing, with the greatest respect, being respectful to the teams we do play and their strengths and weaknesses.

“You’ve got to win a specific number of games to be successful in this division, and that’s our goal, to go and win the next game and to count those wins down to try and be successful.”