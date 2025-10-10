Three wins would separate the wheat from the chaff as Dons head for Bristol Rovers

The MK Dons head coach looks ahead to tomorrow’s game against Bristol Rovers

A third consecutive win in League Two would lay down a marker for MK Dons if they can do so on Saturday against Bristol Rovers.

Not since last December and the six-game winning run under Scott Lindsey have Dons managed anything more than two wins on the spin, with last week’s triumph over Gillingham the first time they have won back-to-back since.

Taking on Darrell Clarke’s Rovers at Memorial Stadium, Warne said a third consecutive win would not only do them a solid in terms of their position in League Two, but will also give his players added belief that they are to be considered as one of the top sides in the division.

“We want to go and win more games,” he said. “Winning games is difficult, winning back-to-back is difficult, winning back-to-back-to-back is what separates the wheat from the chaff.

“If you don’t win at the top, it matters because all the rest of the teams around you are expected to.

“I always think we’ve got another gear, I can’t find the clutch but we’ve got another one and when we find it, we’ll be cooking.”

The wins over Shrewsbury and Gillinghm leading up to Saturday’s game could and should have been much more comfortable. Goals conceded in the final 20 minutes have made both encounters more uncomfortable than necessary, with Dons having led 2-0 and 3-0 respectively, cruising in to the finish.

Warne highlighted the nervous emotions players go through after conceding as a key factor in the late changes in momentum against his side, and hopes they can have an easier ride in Bristol.

He continued: “There was no need for the blood pressure and anxiety tablets we had to take the other day. We were in a good position, but it shows how important psychology is in football. We were cruising at 3-0, they got one and got their tails up, we started to think about what happens if they score another one, and then they do. We have to control our emotions as best we can but also be difficult to play against.

“I’ve had many good games against (Clarke), and many games at Bristol Rovers. No matter what league they are in, they’re always vocal, always the same bloke behind the dugout giving me it! The atmosphere is always really good, they’ve always been good games.

“Our away form is good, we’ll go there and try and win like we do in all our games. Hopefully we put on a show for the travelling supporters.”