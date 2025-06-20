Schumacher explains decision to sell Bolton's top-scorer to MK Dons

The ex-Plymouth Argyle manager is planning a shake-up at Bolton this summer

Bolton Wanderers boss Steven Schumacher has opened up on the reason behind the decision to sell top-scorer Aaron Collins to MK Dons.

The 28-year-old scored 19 goals for Schumacher’s side last season, hitting a rich vein of form once the ex-Plymouth boss took over at the Toughsheet Community Stadium.

Agreeing to allow the Welsh striker to leave for a club in a lower division though, Schumacher said his plan to reshape the Bolton side this summer meant Dons’ offer presented them with an opportunity to do so.

“Firstly, on behalf of everyone at the club, I want to thank Aaron for his contribution, particularly last season,” said the Bolton boss. “He leaves with our very best wishes for the future.

“However, as we continue to actively reshape this squad to create a more dynamic and robust team for the campaign ahead, opportunities can arise that are in the best long-term interests of the football club.

“We received an offer from MK Dons that we believe represents fair value for the player and which allows us to accelerate our recruitment plans.

“This decision is a key part of our wider strategy, which is focused on building a team with the specific attributes required to drive standards and achieve our ambition.”