Sherring's first Cheltenham goal cancelled out by even later Gills equaliser

The defender scored his first goal in nearly three years with three minutes to go on Saturday

On loan MK Dons defender Sam Sherring admitted he thought his first goal for Cheltenham Town was going to be the winner on Saturday.

The 25-year-old headed in the opener on 87 minutes for the Robins away at Gillingham, seeking to earn them a second win in a row.

But a 95th minute equaliser from Elliott Nevitt secured a share of the spoils at Priestfield, denying Sherring the winner.

“I’d be lying if I said I didn’t (think it was going to be the winner), but you have to see games out at this level for 95+ minutes,” he said afterwards. “I was hoping it would be the winner but it wasn’t to be.

“It went in slow motion! It was Hutch’s strike on his weaker foot, I followed it in, and it was my first goal in a long time and I hope it’s the first of many to come. It was nice to celebrate in front of the travelling supporters too.”

His move to Whaddon Road on transfer deadline day came after Sherring made just ten appearances for Dons last season, following his move from Northampton Town last summer.

Injury in the penultimate pre-season game hampered the start of his campaign, having impressed during the summer. The shortage of centre-backs in the early season though prompted moves for further defensive cover, forcing Sherring down the pecking order.

Seeking pastures new to get his career back on track, Sherring has since made six appearances for Cheltenham, with his goal at the weekend his first December 2022. But it hasn’t been smooth sailing in Gloucestershire either, with the sacking of Michael Flynn at the helm, and the appointment of Steve Cotterill in his place.

Speaking about his move, Sherring said: “I want to stay as fit as possible and play as many games as possible and hopefully I can do that here.

“Football is never easy, especially at League Two level. There is so much chopping and changing, with different tactics and styles to come up against. You’ve got to be open to those changes.

“Hopefully, we’ll have a bit more solidity now, we can all work together and learn the principles the gaffer wants to bring in and it will help us up the table.”