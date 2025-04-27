Significant changes to the MK Dons squad will be coming over the summer
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
It looks set to be another summer of change for MK Dons as Paul Warne predicts a big overhaul of his side at the end of the season.
The new head coach admitted last week he already has eyes on bringing at least two front line players to the club in pre-season, and there looks set to be plenty more change as he looks to mould the team into his image.
With most of the squad under contract for next season though, Warne admitted there will be a lot of conversations with his existing players to discuss their futures going forward into next term.
“There will be fundamental change,” he said. “The position we’re in is not where myself, the fans, the owners want to be in, nor do the players. There are loads of players under contract, and I will be having loads of conversations going forwards, so there will be change.
“There will be conversations going on all the time, and we’ll do our best to enhance the playing staff to hopefully perform better next year.”
Speaking after the goal-less draw with Grimsby on Saturday, Warne continued: “I do want more pace in the team, I do want more aggression in the team,but I also want control. Large parts of today I was pleased, but I felt at times we didn’t have that cutting edge which we need.
“It will be a really busy summer, but the last ten days have felt like 10 months.
“When the season ends, you’re able to do a bit of business when you’re not trying to prepare a team for matches, just the squad.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.