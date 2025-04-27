Significant changes to the MK Dons squad will be coming over the summer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Change is coming this summer at MK Dons

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It looks set to be another summer of change for MK Dons as Paul Warne predicts a big overhaul of his side at the end of the season.

The new head coach admitted last week he already has eyes on bringing at least two front line players to the club in pre-season, and there looks set to be plenty more change as he looks to mould the team into his image.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With most of the squad under contract for next season though, Warne admitted there will be a lot of conversations with his existing players to discuss their futures going forward into next term.

“There will be fundamental change,” he said. “The position we’re in is not where myself, the fans, the owners want to be in, nor do the players. There are loads of players under contract, and I will be having loads of conversations going forwards, so there will be change.

“There will be conversations going on all the time, and we’ll do our best to enhance the playing staff to hopefully perform better next year.”

Speaking after the goal-less draw with Grimsby on Saturday, Warne continued: “I do want more pace in the team, I do want more aggression in the team,but I also want control. Large parts of today I was pleased, but I felt at times we didn’t have that cutting edge which we need.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It will be a really busy summer, but the last ten days have felt like 10 months.

“When the season ends, you’re able to do a bit of business when you’re not trying to prepare a team for matches, just the squad.”