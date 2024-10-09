Singh-Hurditt showed 'honesty and maturity' in making his MK Dons debut
Promising talent Damerai Singh-Hurditt has a bright future ahead after he made his first start for MK Dons on Tuesday night.
The 16-year-old came on as a substitute in the 5-0 defeat to Watford in the Carabao Cup in August, but was handed his debut in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy against Arsenal U21s - one of two academy products on the field along with Callum Tripp.
Singh-Hurditt, who emerged onto the scene during the summer with a handful of appearances for Mike Williamson’s side, impressed new head coach Scott Lindsey in his full debut, even though it ended with the teen limping out after a rough challenge.
“Damerai showed real maturity within his performance with the ball, and a real honesty without it,” he said. “He pressed aggressively, sometimes it was the wrong man, but it wasn't his fault - it was a really honest performance from him. You can tell he's going to be a very good player. He got a knock at the end, which is disappointing for him.”
Along with Tripp and Singh-Hurditt, Albert Wood, Rian Silver and Chase Medwynter all came on and gave good accounts of themselves, with Silver coming closest to winning the game late on when he smashed a shot against the crossbar.
Lindsey continued: “All the young boys came on did really well. They are the lifeblood of the club, this is what the future looks like. The coaches in the academy are doing a fantastic job, and it's important we have a pathway through into the first team. Nights like tonight show that transition and make it easier.”
