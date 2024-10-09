Singh-Hurditt showed 'honesty and maturity' in making his MK Dons debut

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The talented teenager made a good impression on his first senior start for MK Dons

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Promising talent Damerai Singh-Hurditt has a bright future ahead after he made his first start for MK Dons on Tuesday night.

The 16-year-old came on as a substitute in the 5-0 defeat to Watford in the Carabao Cup in August, but was handed his debut in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy against Arsenal U21s - one of two academy products on the field along with Callum Tripp.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read More Boss hopeful Tripp's injury will only be a minor one

Singh-Hurditt, who emerged onto the scene during the summer with a handful of appearances for Mike Williamson’s side, impressed new head coach Scott Lindsey in his full debut, even though it ended with the teen limping out after a rough challenge.

“Damerai showed real maturity within his performance with the ball, and a real honesty without it,” he said. “He pressed aggressively, sometimes it was the wrong man, but it wasn't his fault - it was a really honest performance from him. You can tell he's going to be a very good player. He got a knock at the end, which is disappointing for him.”

Along with Tripp and Singh-Hurditt, Albert Wood, Rian Silver and Chase Medwynter all came on and gave good accounts of themselves, with Silver coming closest to winning the game late on when he smashed a shot against the crossbar.

Lindsey continued: “All the young boys came on did really well. They are the lifeblood of the club, this is what the future looks like. The coaches in the academy are doing a fantastic job, and it's important we have a pathway through into the first team. Nights like tonight show that transition and make it easier.”