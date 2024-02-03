Sloppy Dons dropped their standards in defeat at Barrow

Mike Williamson

Mike Williamson felt his side dropped their standards in the 1-0 defeat to Barrow at Holker Street on Saturday.

Cole Stockton's goal 12 minutes was time was the only goal of the game in a scrappy affair in the north west, with Dons struggling to take control of the game for any significant period of time.

While the pitch did little to help either side, Barrow's win moves them into third in League Two, while Dons remain sixth with their third defeat in six.

"We said at half-time there wouldn't be much in it," said Williamson. "There wasn't much in it. The pitch was difficult for both teams, but we needed to stay at our highest concentration levels. It just wasn't meant to be. We dropped our standards in the second-half, we were a little bit sloppy.

"One mistake or miss control or slip would decide it. We are disappointed in the way we managed the game, but it's all down to us. We can accept that, we're big enough to take that and now we have to have a reaction.

"I can't criticise the boys too much, they're down and flat in the dressing room. It's a missed opportunity, but we'll look back at it and go again."

Williamson continued: "Barrow have a good, talented but disciplined group. They are where they are for a reason, we knew it would be difficult to break them down. They do the nitty gritty and the basics really well.