Stephen Wearne

While the promotion battle MK Dons are fighting in could be something of a pressure cooker environment, Stephen Wearne grew up dreaming of this very thing.

Dons head into this Saturday’s game against fellow automatic promotion chasers Stockport County just a point behind the Hatters, and though they have two games in hand, a win would send Mike Williamson’s men above them in the pecking order with six games to go.

Some would think that would be a big enough reason to feel the pressure of expectation or of hope. But not Wearne.

“You just have to enjoy it. You can call it pressure or stressful, but we're all living the dream,” he said.

“As players, as a squad, this is what we got into football for as kids. We wanted to be in promotion battles, wanted to play in big pressure games.

“When there is a lot on the line, it makes it that bit more enjoyable when you get it over the line. It's going to be an entertaining end to the season and hopefully we get the job done.

“I try and make the most of every day, enjoy every opportunity I get and enjoy putting the shirt on and playing for this club, playing with a smile on my face.”

He had to bide his time to get over an injury and into the side after signing in January from non-league Gateshead, but since, Wearne has barely looked back.

In his ten appearances so far, Wearne has rarely been away from the action. With a goal and an assist to his name in the 3-1 win over Crewe Alexandra on Saturday, Wearne moved to eight goal contributions since his move – three goals and five assists to his name.

He said: “It's hard coming in with an injury then trying to get back up to speed. I've struggled with a couple of little niggles, but hopefully I'm over that.