Squad is playing for their place at MK Dons next season

Joe Tomlinson spoke to the media after MK Dons’ 0-0 draw with Newport County

Everyone in the MK Dons dressing room is playing for their positions next season, and has three games to make an impression, according to Joe Tomlinson.

The wing-back donned the captain’s armband in the absence of Dean Lewington and Alex Gilbey for Good Friday’s 0-0 draw with Newport County as the side picked up their first point under new head coach Paul Warne.

The side, recruited to play in a certain manner, could look significantly different as Warne gets his hands on the blueprints over the summer. But with most of the squad under contract for next season, everyone is looking to get in his good books ahead of the post-season.

Though the draw ended a run of four consecutive defeats, it dropped Dons to 20th place in League Two, seven points from the relegation zone with three games still to go. Though outsiders to get relegated at this stage, Tomlinson admitted the players cannot afford to turn in poor performances under the watch of the new managerial team.

“It’s a weird feeling because we have so much to play for, but we also haven’t,” he said. “We’ve got three games left, and all the boys in there want to impress the manager. We’re playing for our positions next year. There won’t be anyone on the beach, we’ve got three games to impress and we have to do that.

“It’s a clean slate with the new gaffer. We know the position we’re in, but it’s good to get some positivity around the place again. We’re feeling it, and we’re looking forward to the final three games to bring some hope back to the club going into next season.”

The game against Newport was far from a classic. With barely a shot from either side, it was a midfield battle but one which Dons just about shaded. Connor Lemonheigh-Evans came closest to scoring, seeing a wayward cross dipping in only for Exiles keeper Nick Townsend to tip away, before the Welshman clattered the post in the second-half.

After just one training session with Warne since he took over, Tomlinson felt the performance against Newport was a step forwards compared to the last few weeks.

He continued: “It was better, that’s the main thing. It’s obviously not where we need it to be, we know that, but it was definitely better and we have to take positives from that. We got a clean sheet, and we did create some chances but they didn’t really fall for us. We’re on the up, and there are good things coming.

“We stood up to their physical challenge, Newport are a solid League Two side. We tried to get more balls in the box, we tried to have more shots, and the positives are there.”