Standards cannot be dropped ahead of tough Tranmere Rovers challenge

After two positive performances under their belts this season, Graham Alexander has warned his MK Dons side not to let their standards slip.

Taking on Tranmere Rovers on Saturday, Dons open their League Two home campaign against a side keen on picking up their first points of the season.

With Dons’ emphatic 5-3 win over league favourites Wrexham last weekend, more eyes will be on Alexander’s side, seeing them as potential candidates at the top end of the standings come the end of April.

But in order to do so, the head coach has told his players they cannot afford to let their levels drop at any point, and particularly in their first home game of the season.

He said: “The task on Saturday will be as tough as it was last week for different reasons, but we want to start our league campaign here with a win to build that confidence.

“If we think the level of competitiveness in the opposition will dramatically change, we completely wrong. We have to be at our best for every game. I know what I expect from our players, what they are capable of.

“Winning is the most important thing, but I think we can do things better. There will be games we've played really well, like Tuesday, had more than enough chances but we'll not win.

“I want us to create an atmosphere in the team that supporters can hook into. It's a two-way street.”

Defender Tommy Smith, looking to make his home debut for the club after starting against Wrexham last Saturday, added: “You want to make your home stadium a tough place to come to, and hopefully we can do that on Saturday.

“I think if we concentrate on our performance the results will follow and I’m looking forward to embarking on our home league campaign.