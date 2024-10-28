Star man Lemonheigh-Evans named in League Two Team of the Week
Goal-scorer Connor Lemonheigh-Evans was one of the top rated players of the weekend in League Two as he helped MK Dons to victory over Grimsby Town on Saturday.
The former Stockport County man bagged Dons’ third in stoppage time to wrap up the first win over the Mariners since 2008, but his contribution in the previous 94 minutes to his side was a sizeable one.
Given our man of the match award for the game, Lemonheigh-Evans scored 8.97 according to WhoScored.com, the third best performance of the weekend in the fourth tier.
Broken down into stats, his performance included two shots, four tackles and three interceptions as the 27-year-old covered every blade of grass at Blundell Park for his side.
“It’s always nice when the Lemon scores, everyone goes home happy!” said captain Alex Gilbey after the win.
His excellent performance for Scott Lindsey’s side was only topped by Port Vale’s Jayden Stockley (9.02) and Chesterfield’s James Berry (9.03), and saw him included in the Team of the Week in the lead up to this weekend’s FA Cup first round clash against AFC Wimbledon.
