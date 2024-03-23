Live

Stockport County 5-0 MK Dons: Automatic chances in tatters after defeat

MK Dons take on automatic promotion rivals Stockport County in the evening kick-off at Edgeley Park
By Toby Lock
Published 23rd Mar 2024, 15:48 GMT
Updated 23rd Mar 2024, 19:10 GMT
MK Dons matchday live blog

Stockport County vs MK Dons - LIVE

19:10 GMT

FULL TIME: Stockport 5-0 MK Dons

Wow. That spiralled quickly and Dons just could not recover.

Got to think now the automatic promotion chances are done with that.

19:09 GMT

90+5 mins: GOAL - Another for the hosts

Well... that's that. Byrne capitalises on Kelly's initial save, prodding in the fifth

19:07 GMT

90+4 mins: Bailey just wide

A rare break forwards by Stockport at the death, Wootton drags Dons' defence out of position, Bailey though has his strike deflected behind for a corner, which they hold in the corner

19:04 GMT

Stoppage time

Four minutes to be added on

19:04 GMT

90 mins: Harrison causes trouble

The striker's first touch is a poor one but he wins a free-kick on the right, it's quickly shifted to Bate but his effort is deflected over

19:03 GMT

89 mins: Not missing anything

Not a lot to update you with really. The game is coasting towards the finish now.

Tomlinson fires a free-kick into the mixer but after a couple of swipes, Stockport clear

18:53 GMT

79 mins: SO close

Ahhh Max Dean nearly gave us some silverlining there, inches away from Tomlinson's cross.

Meanwhile, Wearne is replaced by Ethan Robson

18:51 GMT

77 mins: Goal scorer comes off

Connor Lemonhaigh Evans comes off for Myles Hippolyte

18:46 GMT

72 mins: Free-kick

A routine from the training ground by the looks. Tomlinson clips it wide for Norman, who can't control his effort and it's well wide

18:44 GMT

69 mins: More Hatters changes

Olaofe and Kane make way for Bailey and Burn.

Dons having more of the ball now, getting into the opposition half regularly now but just cannot get anything to stick

