Stockport County 5-0 MK Dons: Automatic chances in tatters after defeat
Get the latest from the game
Stockport County vs MK Dons - LIVE
FULL TIME: Stockport 5-0 MK Dons
Wow. That spiralled quickly and Dons just could not recover.
Got to think now the automatic promotion chances are done with that.
90+5 mins: GOAL - Another for the hosts
Well... that's that. Byrne capitalises on Kelly's initial save, prodding in the fifth
90+4 mins: Bailey just wide
A rare break forwards by Stockport at the death, Wootton drags Dons' defence out of position, Bailey though has his strike deflected behind for a corner, which they hold in the corner
Stoppage time
Four minutes to be added on
90 mins: Harrison causes trouble
The striker's first touch is a poor one but he wins a free-kick on the right, it's quickly shifted to Bate but his effort is deflected over
89 mins: Not missing anything
Not a lot to update you with really. The game is coasting towards the finish now.
Tomlinson fires a free-kick into the mixer but after a couple of swipes, Stockport clear
79 mins: SO close
Ahhh Max Dean nearly gave us some silverlining there, inches away from Tomlinson's cross.
Meanwhile, Wearne is replaced by Ethan Robson
77 mins: Goal scorer comes off
Connor Lemonhaigh Evans comes off for Myles Hippolyte
72 mins: Free-kick
A routine from the training ground by the looks. Tomlinson clips it wide for Norman, who can't control his effort and it's well wide
69 mins: More Hatters changes
Olaofe and Kane make way for Bailey and Burn.
Dons having more of the ball now, getting into the opposition half regularly now but just cannot get anything to stick