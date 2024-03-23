Live

Stockport County vs MK Dons: Build-up from Edgeley Park

MK Dons take on automatic promotion rivals Stockport County in the evening kick-off at Edgeley Park
By Toby Lock
Published 23rd Mar 2024, 15:48 GMT
Updated 23rd Mar 2024, 16:23 GMT
Stockport County vs MK Dons - LIVE

16:58 GMT

He's back

It has been seven weeks and 11 games without Max Dean in an MK Dons squad!

He's back this afternoon, on the bench to face Stockport County

16:25 GMT

Pre-match odds

Betway have offered the odds ahead of kick-off here at Edgeley Park:

Stockport 4/5

Draw 13/5

MK Dons 16/5

16:17 GMT

Stockport's team to face MK Dons

16:15 GMTUpdated 16:23 GMT

MK Dons team news

After scoring a brace last week, Matt Dennis misses out at Stockport through injury, meaning Emre Tezgel is handed his third start in an MK Dons shirt.

Dan Kemp is also missing through injury, but Max Dean and Filip Marschall return to the bench.

Team: Kelly, O'Hora, Williams, Harvie, Tomlinson, Lofthouse, Payne, Bate, Gilbey, Wearne, Tezgel

Subs: Marschall, Norman, Lewington, Harrison, Robson, Dean, Ilunga

15:52 GMT

On the move

Ahead of the game today, goalkeeper Nathan Harness was confirmed as a Gateshead player on loan until the end of the season

15:51 GMT

15:49 GMT

Arrived at Edgeley Park