Stockport County vs MK Dons: Build-up from Edgeley Park
Get the latest from the game
Stockport County vs MK Dons - LIVE
He's back
It has been seven weeks and 11 games without Max Dean in an MK Dons squad!
He's back this afternoon, on the bench to face Stockport County
Pre-match odds
Betway have offered the odds ahead of kick-off here at Edgeley Park:
Stockport 4/5
Draw 13/5
MK Dons 16/5
Stockport's team to face MK Dons
MK Dons team news
After scoring a brace last week, Matt Dennis misses out at Stockport through injury, meaning Emre Tezgel is handed his third start in an MK Dons shirt.
Dan Kemp is also missing through injury, but Max Dean and Filip Marschall return to the bench.
Team: Kelly, O'Hora, Williams, Harvie, Tomlinson, Lofthouse, Payne, Bate, Gilbey, Wearne, Tezgel
Subs: Marschall, Norman, Lewington, Harrison, Robson, Dean, Ilunga
On the move
Ahead of the game today, goalkeeper Nathan Harness was confirmed as a Gateshead player on loan until the end of the season