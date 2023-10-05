Strikers backed to rediscover their scoring form again for Dons

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Despite their struggles in front of goal recently, Graham Alexander has backed his MK Dons strikers to get back on the score sheet.

Scoring just six goals in the last seven games, having scored 14 in the previous seven, Dons stumbled through September and are currently six matches without a win in League Two.

While goals from midfield, and indeed the wing-back positions, have been valuable this term, the last goal from a striker came in the 2-1 defeat to Stockport County on September 16 courtesy of Mo Eisa, with Jonathan Leko’s opener against Crewe goal on September 2 the only other goal scored by a recognised front man last month.

Chances have not been thin on the ground for the strikers though - Ellis Harrison should have scored on his debut against Notts County, Eisa had a couple of efforts well-saved against Harrogate Town last weekend, and both will feel they should have broken the deadlock against Walsall on Tuesday night.

Though there are options up front, with Eisa, Harrison, Leko, Max Dean and Matt Dennis all having found the back of the net this season, Alexander said he has no doubts his front line will rediscover their scoring form, with the biggest culprits of pressure put on them coming from within.

“It's a harsh fact of life that they get judged off numbers,” he said. “You can have a great game, but if you've not scored for ten games, that's the headline. But that's the life, that's the pressure you have to live with.

“They're putting themselves under internal pressure as well. That's why Mo was so upset after the game on Tuesday because he had a great opportunity to win the game for his team with that opportunity. He's got nothing to blame himself for though because he was there.

“They will score, but it's about putting the numbers up. And they have that will and instinct to score, because it's a great feeling, sticking the ball in the back of the net. There's not much better, and they thrive on it.