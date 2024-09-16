Strong side likely to face Colchester in Trophy to try and end Dons' away-day blues

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Assistant head coach Ian Watson spoke ahead of tomorrow night’s Bristol Street Motors game

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It could be an experienced side which takes to the field tomorrow night when MK Dons take on Colchester United in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy.

After the dismal 3-0 defeat to AFC Wimbledon on Saturday, Mike Williamson looks set to name a strong, albeit it changed side to face the U’s at the JobServe Community Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a competition usually used to blood youngsters, assistant head coach Ian Watson said only a few academy products will make the second trip of the season down to Essex, with the focus instead being on giving time to first team players.

“I wouldn't say there will be a lot of changes, but certain changes in personnel,” he said. “We will look at things, a few of the young lads will come with us and will hopefully get some minutes. They've been unbelievable this season since we came in - Keon (Lewis-Burgess), Rian (Silver)and Damerai (Singh-Hurditt) - they've deserved to be with the first-team.

“It's tough when you've got a big squad, but we won't just stop the progression of a young player for the sake of it. The boys in the first-team have to be performing at a really high level, and if they do that, the younger lads have to work harder to get their chance.

“But we have to look at it as an opportunity to win a game and to get better.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dons are yet to pick up an away win this season, losing on each of their four road games - including against Colchester in the league - since the start of the new campaign. It is a record which makes for poor reading, and is made even worse when last season is taken into account too, with 13 defeats from 22 games away from Stadium MK since Williamson took the helm last October.

By naming a strong side for the game against Colchester tomorrow, Watson hopes Dons can finally get the monkey off their backs when it comes to away form and give the club a much-needed boost.

Read More Dons appoint new CEO Hart to get them on an upward trajectory

He continued: “It's another chance to win an away game and put a stamp on the away form, we know it's not great, far from acceptable. We need to use every opportunity we can to get the lads and the club in good spirits.

“We're using it as another game we want to win. We want to have some winning momentum, we don't want to waste the opportunity of another game. We want to go there and perform well, we want high energy and intensity and we want to win.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After experiencing what Colchester had to offer in the league encounter last month, Watson added: “You know what you'll get from their management, they'll work really hard and will want to win it as well. You they'll work hard and bring a lot of energy, in and out of possession.

“We've got so much belief in what we're doing, we know it will get there, and it's a great opportunity to go somewhere where it is tough to play, and make it look like us with a ruthless edge.”