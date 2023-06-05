News you can trust since 1981
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
British Soap Awards 2023: Full list of winners
Bournemouth beach deaths inquest: Children died of drowning
How to run internet speed test as Virgin Media broadband goes down
Holly Willoughby shares emotional message with This Morning viewers
Customers frustrated as popular online banking app goes down
Jeremey Clarkson defends Phillip Schofield against ‘witch-hunt’

Surman backs Martin to succeed at Southampton after their time at MK Dons

Former Bournemouth and Norwich City midfielder Andrew Surman spoke about his time at MK Dons working with Russell Martin

By Toby Lock
Published 5th Jun 2023, 11:41 BST- 2 min read

Andrew Surman has backed former MK Dons boss Russell Martin to be a success after seeing how his old team-mate worked during their spell at Stadium MK together.

After his release from Premier LeagueBournemouth, Surman joined Martin’s new-look Dons during the lockdown season of 2020/21, penning two short-term deals to see out the season in Milton Keynes. He made 34 appearances and scored two goals as Dons finished midtable.

Martin is now heavily linked with a move to Southampton following their relegation from the top flight. Surman, speaking to BBC Radio Solent, said his experience of working with the former Scotland international during his time at MK Dons makes him feel he will be a success at St Mary’s, as long as he is given time for his style of play to bed in fully.

Most Popular

“I played with him at Norwich as well, and was quite interested to see how much he had changed,” he said. “He's very good with the players, he'll give them a lot of confidence and the way he wants to play, you need a lot of confidence.

“They will have a lot of ball on the edge of the box, it will be risky too. I think he will be really good, but he needs time and you don't get a lot of that in football.

“He was really good for my game. Where I was at in my career, he told me to get on the ball and make as many passes as possible.

“It's well documented that when he was at MK Dons, and at Swansea as well, you know you'll get 70 per cent possession. And people will argue that it's fine having possession but if you're not going anywhere with it, it doesn't really matter.

“He's building something in his own way and for his own manageria career, and developing his teams every year.

“What you'll find, you'll get total possession, they will have a lot of the ball but whether they can turn that into wins is a different story.”

Related topics:Russell MartinStadium MKPremier LeagueBournemouthMilton KeynesSouthamptonScotland