Surman backs Martin to succeed at Southampton after their time at MK Dons

Andrew Surman has backed former MK Dons boss Russell Martin to be a success after seeing how his old team-mate worked during their spell at Stadium MK together.

After his release from Premier LeagueBournemouth, Surman joined Martin’s new-look Dons during the lockdown season of 2020/21, penning two short-term deals to see out the season in Milton Keynes. He made 34 appearances and scored two goals as Dons finished midtable.

Read More Former MK Dons loanee joins side at step seven of football pyramid

Advertisement

Advertisement

Martin is now heavily linked with a move to Southampton following their relegation from the top flight. Surman, speaking to BBC Radio Solent, said his experience of working with the former Scotland international during his time at MK Dons makes him feel he will be a success at St Mary’s, as long as he is given time for his style of play to bed in fully.

“I played with him at Norwich as well, and was quite interested to see how much he had changed,” he said. “He's very good with the players, he'll give them a lot of confidence and the way he wants to play, you need a lot of confidence.

“They will have a lot of ball on the edge of the box, it will be risky too. I think he will be really good, but he needs time and you don't get a lot of that in football.

Read More Coventry City and Northampton Town to take on MK Dons in pre-season

“He was really good for my game. Where I was at in my career, he told me to get on the ball and make as many passes as possible.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It's well documented that when he was at MK Dons, and at Swansea as well, you know you'll get 70 per cent possession. And people will argue that it's fine having possession but if you're not going anywhere with it, it doesn't really matter.

“He's building something in his own way and for his own manageria career, and developing his teams every year.

Read More The early odds on MK Dons to win League Two next season