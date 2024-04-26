Sutton will be 'fighting for their lives' in season finale against Dons

Sutton United

MK Dons will need to be wary of Sutton United as they scrap for their lives in the final game of the season on Saturday.

The U’s need a win and a four-goal swing over Colchester United, who face Crewe Alexandra in their final game, to retain their EFL place and avoid relegation to the National League.

Steve Morison’s side have lost just one of their last seven to keep their hopes alive, and will be eager for victory in their first league trip to Stadium MK, while Dons will be looking to go into their play-off campaign with momentum, picking up a win of their own.

Dons’ Alex Gilbey spoke of the need for momentum heading into the post-season, but warned Sutton will be doing everything they can to stay in the Football League.

“They're fighting for their lives,” said Gilbey. “Since Morison has gone in, their upturn has been incredible to be fair, but we've got a job to do. We know we've got a job to do, we know what we want out the game, we know what we've got coming up, so we'll be the best we can be.

“Every game is important, even from last weekend at Harrogate. We've learned a lot from that game, we want to go into the play-offs full of momentum, get the lads confident so we're looking forward to winning another game of football.”

Gilbey’s playing career began in Essex at Colchester United, the side who Sutton will be desperate to leapfrog on the final day.