Swindon will provide ‘a different puzzle’ for Dons to contend with

Swindon Town will provide a different test to MK Dons on Saturday, according to Mike Williamson.

After taking on Accrington Stanley and Bradford City in his opening week in charge, the head coach believes Michael Flynn’s side will offer up a new ‘puzzle’ for the new-look Dons to try to overcome.

Having made a great start to the season at the County Ground, Swindon’s form has wobbled somewhat recently, and they have dropped to ninth. They will also be without key midfielder Dan Kemp for Saturday’s trip to Stadium MK, with the Dons loanee ineligible to play against his parent club.

With Dons thumping Bradford on Tuesday night, Williamson said he wants his side to go into Saturday’s match full of confidence against a potentially dangerous opponent.

He said: “I want them to take confidence from the fact the performance was improved from the weekend, and what we're still working on. I want them to take confidence in themselves, what they've been able to achieve in just a few training sessions.

“It will be a different puzzle. It'll be two expansive teams playing, we'll want to dominate play where we can but they want to get forward and score goals. They've got experience on the pitch. Their manager has been there and had successs himself.”

