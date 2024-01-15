Teams will find new ways to try and stop MK Dons - Kelly

Michael Kelly

MK Dons will come up against varying different tactics to try and prevent them from controlling games, keeper Michael Kelly believes.

Tranmere employed something of a standoffish approach to Dons' play certainly began to irk the home supporters at Prenton Park, especially when Warren O'Hora opted to slowly walk out of defence unchallenged. It was an approach which came within a kick of the ball from working though, but for Ellis Harrison' 97th minute winner.

Read More Rovers boss admits to short-comings in defeat to MK Dons

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nigel Adkins' tactics differed greatly to those deployed by Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann as his side beat Dons 3-0, and those of Crawley Town, who gave Mike Williamson's side a tough night at Stadium MK at the end of 2023.

Kelly, who was charged with starting Dons off from the back against Tranmere, said teams will be looking to find different ways of stopping his team-mates from playing their style, and that Rovers' way almost worked.

"The way we play, people will approach it in different ways to stop us," said Kelly. "We've been on a good run, and looking at it, you might think teams are approaching it in the wrong way because we've been on this good run."

Read More Toby Lock's MK Dons player ratings after the late win over Tranmere Rovers

Kelly continued: "Tranmere tried a different approach and we fortunately came out on top. We want to control the game, we don't want to be dictated by their press.