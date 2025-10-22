"That's a bit mad, isn't it?": Ex-Dons skipper on managing in the Premier League

The former MK Dons captain has made a strong start to life as a Premier League head coach

Things are going pretty well for Brentford boss Keith Andrews.

Sitting relatively comfortably in 13th in the Premier League after eight games, off the back of a more-than-comfortable 2-0 win over West Ham, the Bees boss has gone a long way in answered a lot of the questions asked of him when he first took over at the helm.

It could have been significantly different though. Just a few months removed from missing out on the top job at MK Dons, Andrews took over following Thomas Frank’s departure to Tottenham Hotspur in the summer.

The Irishman is a key figure in Dons’ history, captaining the side to the Johnstone’s Paint Trophy win over Grimsby Town at Wembley and the League Two title, both in 2008, before securing a move to the top flight with Blackburn Rovers.

Since hanging up his boots following a short second spell at MK1, Andrews turned his attentions to coaching first with Dons, then with the Republic of Ireland and Sheffield United before joining Brentford.

But after getting knocked back by Dons last April in favour of Paul Warne, Andrews returned to London and impressed his bosses enough in the summer to give him the top job.

“I love it here,” he told Sky Sports. “I’ve been here for about a year-and-a-half now in various different roles. I was asked if I was interested (in becoming head coach), and it was a pretty easy decision.

“It’s a special club, with special people around the place. Looking around at what this club has produced, it is not lost on me. I’m very fortunate to be here not just at the club, but in the role I’m very privileged.

“They try to hire good people. We lost a lot of staff and players in the summer, and the club has gone out to recruit good people with good values that will fit into the values of what the club is about. We want to think slightly differently but we also want to have a bit of fun. It creates a much better environment to come into.

“There are times when I’m out walking the dog and I think ‘I’m a Premier League manager, that’s a bit mad isn’t it!’ but I love it. I love every day coming into work.”