The ‘MK Way’ will have to be more diverse to cope in League Two

MK Dons will need to call on a variety of different playing styles to be successful in League Two, according to MJ Williams.

The fabled ‘MK Way’ of playing has proven hit-and-miss over the years, but after suffering relegation last season, is in desperate need of a shake-up.

Heading into League Two for a third time in their history, Dons must now re-evaluate the style of play to suit the division. And that style will need to take many forms, according to midfielder Williams.

The 27-year-old knows what it takes to get promoted, having done so with Bolton Wanderers in 2021, and said Dons cannot rely on just ‘playing out from the back’ to be successful next season.

“You've got to have a style of play that will be effective,” he said. “There will be some games where you just can’t do that (play out), and we’ll have to stand up and fight. We’ve got to be ready to roll our sleeves up and battle, then our football can take over.

“You come up against different teams who have different styles, and you've got to be ready for them all. You've got to stand up to all the challenges but I'm sure our football will take over.

“You have to be fit in this division. Coming from Bolton, it's what we prided ourselves on. We had a man-to-man press so we had to be able to do that.