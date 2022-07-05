Things to look out for in MK Dons’ first pre-season game of the summer

With MK Dons’ first pre-season match of the campaign kicking off later tonight againat AFC Rushden & Diamonds, there are plenty of things to be keeping an eye out for.

Dons meet Diamonds for the first time at Hayden Road, and though the result is ultimately meaningless, the foundations of the new campaign may start to become clearer after tonight.

Here are a few things to watch out for in the game.

New players

Striker Matt Dennis was Dons’ first summer signing, arriving from Norwich City

Six new signings have been added to the squad this summer so far, with the latest coming on Monday in the form of Darragh Burns. It will be the first opportunity for fans to cast their eyes over Matt Dennis, Jack Tucker, Nathan Holland, Conor Grant and Burns, as well as Ethan Robson on his return. It is also the first time to see Dons since their disappointing play-off semi-final defeat to Wycombe Wanderers in May, and to see how life without the likes of Scott Twine and Harry Darling may look.

New formation?

Nathan Holland spent last season on loan at Oxford United where he made 39 appearances and scored six goals. He leaves West Ham to sign for MK Dons on a permanent basis

After experimenting with Theo Corbeanu last season as an attacking winger, the signings of both Holland and Burns - known to play on the flanks - may signal a change in the way Dons line-up this season. Having played with three centre-backs and two wing-backs for the last two seasons, deploying wingers may mean a switch to a 4-2-3-1 formation.

New kit

They say if you look good, you play good! Dons will debut their new home strip tonight at Hayden Road. Featuring a fancy looking marble-effect on the kit, fans will get their first look at the new shirts this evening ahead of Castore’s takeover of all things apparel at Stadium MK in the next few weeks. The away and third strips will be revealed in the next few weeks.

A lot of changes

Matt Smith warms up on the sidelines

Pre-season games wouldn’t quite be the same without countless substitutions and almost entire teams changed at one point or another. Next season, clubs will be able to make five changes per game but that will likely reach double figures this evening as Liam Manning looks to get everyone in the squad some game time.

The next generation

Lewis Johnson in action in training for MK Dons