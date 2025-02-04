Three more departures help lighten the load for MK Dons

Scott Lindsey said he needed to cut weight from his squad, and he did so on Monday night

There were three late departures from MK Dons after the 11pm transfer deadline had come and gone.

Tom Carroll and Matt Dennis had earlier in the night seen their contracts ended by mutual consent, and it was a similar tale for Joe Pritchard. The former Accrington Stanley man’s career never really got going at Stadium MK after signing from the Wham Stadium in the summer.

Struggling to get first-team opportunities, he made just one appearance under Mike Williamson, who brought him to the club, while making only six under Scott Lindsey. Paying the price for Dons’ poor performance in Newport at the back end of December, Pritchard had not been seen since, and his contract too was cancelled.

Goalkeeper Tom McGill had been Dons’ first choice and seemed relatively safe in that role until just recently. Making 25 appearances and playing every league game, the Canadian was dropped for the trip to Fleetwood Town a couple of weeks ago, and only got back into the side on Saturday to face Doncaster Rovers as a result of an injury to Craig MacGillivray.

The permanent signing of Connal Trueman though, arriving from Millwall, signalled the end of McGill’s time in Milton Keynes, returning to parent club Brighton & Hove Albion.

Another surprise came when striker Ellis Harrison agreed a loan deal with league leaders Walsall. The striker, who was Dons’ big ticket item 18-months ago, was confirmed a Saddler nearly an hour after the deadline. Having made 59 appearances for Dons, though only 14 starts, Harrison netted 13 goals for the club.

With his contract up at the end of the season, all signs point towards this being his final farewell for the club.