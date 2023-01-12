Time to put two weeks of training in action when Dons take on Lincoln

After two weeks without a game, Mark Jackson is eager to see MK Dons back on the pitch when they take on Lincoln City on Saturday.

Dons last kicked a ball in anger on New Year’s Day when they were beaten 3-1 at Home Park by league leaders Plymouth Argyle, and after his first opportunity to see his players up close and personal in training, the new Dons boss is keen to see them in action once more.

Advertisement

Read More Deadline passes so Chelsea loanees will remain at MK Dons

Lincoln arrive at Stadium MK without a league win in their last six, looking back to mid-November for their last vitory in League One.

Jackson led Dons to victory in their last home game, the 1-0 triumph over Forest Green Rovers in his first game in charge on Boxing Day, and he hopes the work his side have put in in the interim will be enough to see them past Mark Kennedy’s side.

“That's our full focus,” he said. “There are things going on behind-the-scenes, but we're clearly focussed on what we need to do to win three points.

Advertisement

“We've been working a lot on our gameplan going into the game, we know where they can hurt us and where we can hurt them. It's about putting that to the players, letting them rehurse that, getting them familiar with it and I fully believe we will be ready to go.”

Read More Home form will be essential in helping Dons avoid the drop

Advertisement

Home form has been poor for Dons though this season, with just two wins in League One all term. But after that win over Forest Green three weeks ago, midfielder Ethan Robson hopes Dons can pick-up where they left off.

He said: “Once we get that home form up again, you'll see us climbing the table. If we can get home form sorted, we can start to build on these performances.

Advertisement

“It will still be a tough game against Lincoln but one we can definitely win if we can produce the right performance. And I think we're capable of that.