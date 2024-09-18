MK Dons lost for a second time this season at the JobServe Community StadiumMK Dons lost for a second time this season at the JobServe Community Stadium
MK Dons lost for a second time this season at the JobServe Community Stadium | Getty Images

Toby Lock's MK Dons player ratings after the BSM Trophy loss to Colchester

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 18th Sep 2024, 06:00 GMT

MK Dons’ away-day woes continued on Tuesday against Colchester United in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy.

Despite a strong opening 45 minutes, Dons went in level after Anthony Scully’s penalty cancelled out Stephen Wearne’s opener - the first goal on the road this season for Mike Williamson’s side.

A Fiacre Kelleher strike nine minutes after half-time then secured the points for Colchester.

Here’s how we rated the players

Had next to nothing to do for the most part. Was beaten by a penalty before he flapped at a corner which led to the second goal for Colchester

1. Nathan Harness - 5

Had next to nothing to do for the most part. Was beaten by a penalty before he flapped at a corner which led to the second goal for Colchester | Jane Russell

A solid outing, but was adjudged to have given away a penalty which looked extremely soft

2. Dean Lewington - 6

A solid outing, but was adjudged to have given away a penalty which looked extremely soft | Jane Russell

Kept his place in the side after Saturday. Defended pretty well, keeping the Colchester front line quiet

3. Luke Offord - 6.5

Kept his place in the side after Saturday. Defended pretty well, keeping the Colchester front line quiet | Jane Russell

Provided a great assist for Wearne's goal, and got to show off some of his long-range passing too

4. Jack Tucker - 6.5

Provided a great assist for Wearne's goal, and got to show off some of his long-range passing too | Jane Russell

