Tomlinson out for revenge after painful derby defeat last season

Defender Joe Tomlinson spoke to the media ahead of tomorrow’s game against AFC Wimbledon

Last season’s last minute heartbreak for MK Dons at Plough Lane is a pain which still hurts Joe Tomlinson, and he is eager to put things right.

Ronan Curtis scrambled winner in March secured AFC Wimbledon’s first win over Dons at their new home in three attempts, and sparked ugly scenes at the full-time whistle, with both clubs being fined by the FA afterwards.

Mike Williamson’s side return to south London on Saturday for the 12.30pm kick-off eager to pick up their first away win of the season, while Tomlinson said those who experienced the game last season want a little more than just the points.

“We want to go back there for revenge, definitely. For the boys who played there last season, it still really hurts. We want to show the fans how much it hurt and deliver the points for them.

“Last season hurt, it was a tough one, but we became stronger for it. We didn't like it. We had such a great performance at home against them, which was thoroughly enjoyable, but it was the opposite down there.

“We know how important it is for the fans, but we know if we go down there and play our game, it will be a great day for us.”

Tomlinson admitted though it has not been the ideal start to the season for the side from MK1. Three defeats and only two wins leave Dons 14th in League Two, but he believes the derby is the ideal game to get their season back on track.

He said: “Saturday is the perfect game to get us cracking. It has not been the perfect start, but that's football. We have to deal with it, we still have full belief in the club, squad and the team, and it will be an exciting season.

“We know how good we are, how good some of the performances have been but the results haven't matched it.

“We know we will dominate in every game, we just have to turn those performances into three points every week.”