Tomlinson's persistence will pay off after Wrexham disappointment

Joe Tomlinson

Joe Tomlinson was consoled by his team-mates after he had a stoppage time change denied by Wrexham keeper Arthur Okonkwo during the 1-1 draw with MK Dons on Tuesday night.

The 23-year-old was controversially denied a goal when Okonkwo spilled a second-half effort, but also made top-class saves in stoppage time in both halves from the former Peterborough United man to prevent him adding to Dan Kemp's equaliser.

The 22-year-old keeper, on loan from Arsenal, flew to his left to tip Tomlinson's first-half strike onto the post, while the strike at the death came from close range, throwing himself in front of the effort with the game on the line.

"It was an incredible first touch, it came from nowhere, he killed the ball dead," said head coach Mike Williamson, talking about the change at the end. "It was just a bit too close to the keeper perhaps.

"It was one of the best saves I've seen off Joe in the first-half, tipping it onto the post - phenomenal.

"Joey will keep knocking on the door, keep turning up. On another day, it would have been a sweet winner."

Despite feeling aggrieved to have come away from the game with only a point against their fellow automatic promotion hopefuls, Williamson felt his side did themselves proud during the game, adding: "I'm so proud of the boys. They gave everything, and that's what hurts and makes it harder to swallow, leaves a bitter taste.