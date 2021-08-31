Transfer deadline day: Who is Dons’ latest signing Peter Kioso?

Peter Kioso returns to Stadium MK on loan from Luton Town on transfer deadline day. The 22-year-old left Dons’ academy in 2018

Defender Peter Kioso has returned to Stadium MK after signing on loan from Luton Town on deadline day.

The 22-year-old made his first steps in the game in Milton Keynes, coming through the Dons academy before leaving in the summer of 2018.

He was snapped up by Hartlepool United where he played National League football for 18 months before being brought back to the area with Luton.

Though he only made one appearance for the Bedfordshire club, he made 34 appearances while out on loan last season. He played 14 times for Bolton in League Two, netting three goals in the first half of the campaign before he moved to Northampton in their battle against the drop in League One. He made 20 appearances for Cobblers, also scoring three goals.