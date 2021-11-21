Tripp can act as inspiration for next batch of MK Dons youngsters

Teenager Callum Tripp was once again part of MK Dons’ match-day squad on Saturday, and an unused substitute against Burton Albion

After being twice named amongst substitutes, teenager Callum Tripp should act as inspiration for the rest of the MK Dons academy players, says Liam Manning.

At just 15-years-old and 86 days, Tripp still has 155 days before he passes Brendon Galloway’s current record for Dons’ youngest player (15 and 241 days), set over a decade ago.

His involvement in the first team though at such a young age, albeit as an unused substitute, should give hope to countless other youngsters coming through the ranks at Stadium MK said head coach Manning.

“It’s terrific,” he said. “The academy has a rich history here of producing talent. Callum, from the bits we’ve seen, has done well.

“It’s a terrific learning experience, and it’s a challenge to all the academy guys – can they take some of the learning, and what he has been exposed to today and transfer it into his game. We’ve got such a great group of pros here, it’s a terrific environment for the young players to aspire to be a part of.”

But even though a spot on the bench is huge incentive for the next batch of hopeful talent to aspire to, Manning said that should not be the end goal for academy products, who need to be demanding more from themselves.

“You can’t have academy players who are just happy to be here,” he added. “They have to be asking how to take the person in front of them’s spot. You have to have that in the culture, wanting to prove themselves, rather than having a nice day out. It’s not about that.