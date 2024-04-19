Tucker is eager to avoid a repeat of Dons' last game against Harrogate Town

Jack Tucker hopes MK Dons can learn from their defeat to Harrogate Town earlier in the season when they travel there on Saturday.

The Sulphurites were 1-0 winners at Stadium MK back in September when a bizarre Warren O’Hora own goal five minutes before half-time separated the sides. Dons though would struggle to create anything to threaten Mark Oxley’s goal in the second-half as the visitors sat in and halted the home side’s progress.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tucker, a half-time substitute for Anthony Stewart that day, said Harrogate made life difficult for Dons on their first trip to Milton Keynes, and will expect a similar test when he and his team-mates travel to the EnviroVent Stadium on Saturday.

Read More Season could have been written off in October, says Tucker

“They were very well organised here, got their goal in the first-half and I don't think we were able to create an awful lot against them,” said the 24-year-old. “They're well drilled, and made life hard for us.

“We know it will be a tough test, and they've still got things to play for, and they'll want to finish the season in a positive light. I think it's their last game at home as well so they'll want to give their fans something to cheer about. But hopefully we'll do what we do and come home with three points.”

Dons have their play-off spot wrapped up heading into the final two games of the season, with the final nail in their automatic promotion hopes coming in the 4-1 defeat to Mansfield Town last Saturday. Although their season is set to be extended by two games in May, Tucker says Dons must build up a head of steam heading into the play-offs by winning their remaining games, starting in north Yorkshire.

Read More League Two play-off dates confirmed by the EFL

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “There's always drama with the play-offs, and as a fan there's nothing more exciting. But we've got a job to do. We need to win those three games to finalise going up.

“It's disappointing not to get into the top three, but we've got two games now to build some momentum going into the play-offs.