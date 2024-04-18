Season could have been written off in October, says Tucker

Mike Williamson and Jack Tucker

Defender Jack Tucker admitted it could have been easy for MK Dons to write off their season back in October when they dropped to 19th spot in League Two.

After a dismal run during September and October cost Graham Alexander his job at Stadium MK after less than 150 days in charge, Dons were sliding down the standings as they struggled to adapt to life in the fourth tier following relegation last season.

Few would have predicted a play-off spot come the end of the campaign, which is what they have since gone on to secure since Mike Williamson’s appointment.

Tucker has spent much of Williamson’s time at the club in the treatment room, but watched on as the club dramatically turned around their fortunes on and off the field. Looking back, Tucker admitted plenty would have been happy just to avoid relegation with the way the season had looked early on.

“It's easy to forget how far we've come,” he said. “It wasn't a great place to be in October time, so it's testament to the staff down there, the way they've put a positive spin on things. It could have been easy to write this season off at that point, because we were quite far down there.

“Once we got on a run, we were flying. We were playing well, winning games, a few late ones, and that's testament to the mentality down there. Everyone is positive and fully believes what the staff are doing.

“We've put ourselves into a great position, going into the end of the season with a right chance to get promoted. That's all we can focus on.

“We've got two games left, and then hopefully three play-off games, so we need one final push and we'll give it everything we've got.”

Wanting to impress

Barely had Williamson got his feet under his desk at Stadium MK had Tucker suffered an ankle injury which would keep him out for five months.

The 24-year-old, who had been in and out the side under Alexander, played Williamson’s first two home games - the wins over Swindon and Bradford - before making it three in a row at Reading in the FA Cup, the game which would see him pick up his injury.

It came at a bad time for the defender, who was eager to impress the new boss.

He said: “I played the Swindon and Bradford games for him, he hadn't had much time to get his message across for those. I came in and was happy with how I played in those games, I wanted to kick on and keep progressing to show what I could do. I felt like I could have been a valuable part of that, but it was not to be.