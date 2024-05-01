Two-time Player of the Year Sansom was not to be denied

Chloe Sansom. Pic: CTF Photography

Goalkeeper Chloe Sansom admitted it was with an air of defiance that she returned to playing football for MK Dons Women after she had two children.

The 27-year-old was crowned the Women’s Player of the Season on Monday night at Stadium MK, making it back-to-back gongs for the shot-stopper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read More Gilbey does the treble at MK Dons Awards as Rush and Dean claim pair

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It could have been a lot different for Sansom though. After taking time out of the game to have children, many told her she would not be able to carve a career back in football again, but rather than taking those words to heart, the custodian instead used it as fuel, and wants others to do the same if faced with the same decision.

“Don't allow anyone to tell you you can't do it,” she said. “A lot of people told me I couldn't come back into football after two kids and I made sure it happened. You can achieve whatever you want to achieve.

“Being one of the older players in the squad, I want to help show those players what they can go on to achieve within the game. The game is growing and so are they as characters and players. Hopefully, we'll push them onto achieving what they want to achieve and reach the heights they deserve to.”

Read More Bill announces decision to step down as MK Dons Women's manager

On winning the award for a second time, Sansom continued: “It's absolutely amazing - anyone in the squad could have won it. It has been a really tough season for us all but we've got each other through. It's a real privilege to win it for a second year in a row.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The group has been incredible. We've built year on year to get to where we are now. The talent we've got is incredible and players will go on to achieve so much more. We've got a young group, it's great to be a part of it.”