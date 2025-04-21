Warne marvels at MacGillivray as Dons' defence holds firm at Crewe

Craig MacGillivray | Jane Russell

MK Dons’ shot-stopper, as well as the defence, stood out to the new head coach

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray drew the plaudits of head coach Paul Warne again on Monday after he kept MK Dons’ first back-to-back clean sheets since December 2023.

The former Burton Albion and Charlton Athletic stopper was the man responsible for the last double too, denying Colchester and Crawley Town over the festive period 16 months ago, before he was dropped in favour of incoming loanee Filip Marschall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And it was Marschall’s error, firing the ball off striker Scott Hogan which allowed for the only goal of the game on Easter Monday as Dons left Crewe with a 1-0 win under their belts - their first under Warne.

MacGillivray’s up-and-down two seasons at Stadium MK have come full circle as he appears the club’s first choice again of late, and his performances in the games over the Easter weekend have made a big impression on the new head coach.

“He's been excellent,” Warne said of his keeper. “Whenever he has been called on to catch or punch he makes the right decision. He has been faultless and it gives the back line confidence.

“We've picked up two clean sheets, Craig has been amazing and the three centre-halves defended the box really well.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Under the cosh in the second-half, Dons’ defensive unit, led by captain Joe Tomlinson, held firm and restricted the Railwaymen to precious little in terms of actual chances, though Joel Tabiner’s 83rd minute free-kick clipped the outside of the post.

With each block, particularly in the closing stages, met with high-fives and celebrations from the Dons back line, Warne said the camaraderie shown by his defence is exactly what he had hoped.

He said: “I love all that, high-fiving after everything. You should celebrate those sorts of things is as important as a goal at the other end. Later in the game, I don't think the lads deserved to concede.

“We had to defend a lot of throw-ins and crosses, loads of difficult situations. Out of possession, we were excellent. We threw our bodies in there, their effort was amazing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you get it right at the back, you give yourself a right chance. The centre-halves dealt with their physical threats. We weren't as good as I would have liked in possession, but we defended so well.

“They worked so hard to stop Crewe, and that's what will please me the most when I think back on this one.”