Relief not to have to talk of relegation threat, admits MK Dons boss Warne

The MK Dons head coach spoke after the club secured their League Two place for next season with a 1-0 win over Crewe Alexandra

Securing League Two safety was not something MK Dons thought they would be celebrating at this stage this season, but a weight has been lifted off everyone’s shoulders, according to Paul Warne.

Easter Monday’s 1-0 win over Crewe Alexandra at the Mornflake Stadium, thanks to Scott Hogan’s 28th minute goal, means Dons can go into their final two games not having to look over their shoulders, now nine points clear of Carlisle United following their 1-1 draw with fellow strugglers Accrington Stanley.

Warne only joined the club as head coach on Tuesday, but he admitted the season is nowhere near the one the club expected back in August. However, with safety now secured, he feels he can possibly take a few more risks with the team in the remaining games against Grimsby and Swindon.

“The season hasn't been what everyone anticipated so it's nice to get a feel-good factor back,” he said. “They should feel good about themselves.

“I suffer with anxiety as much as anyone else, and when I looked at the league I knew it was doable. However, I know a story can come out of nowhere. I know Carlisle had won three, so then you start to have the belief they could go and win them all.

“I did look at it, it is a relief to get it off us. I'm not now saying the pressure is off us, but it allows us to move things around as little bit more.

“I have to look at as many people as I can, but also I've got to get points as well. We're trying to build confidence in what we're telling them.”

Despite having only 35 per cent possession, Dons gave up precious few ‘out and out’ chances in front of goal. While Joel Tabiner’s 83rd minute free kick hit the outside of the post, keeper Craig MacGillivray had barely a save to make all afternoon, despite Crewe piling on the pressure after the break as they sought to keep their slim play-off hopes alive.

Warne continued: “I'm really proud of the group, but we just need to help them a bit more when we get the ball back. We work so hard out of possession, they're a bit leggy when we do get it back. We've got a lot more to go and a lot more to give.

“This 1-0 win will look the same as a 3-0 demolition of someone next year, but you have to get these wins because they are just as important.

“I'm really pleased for Scott (Hogan) - he works tirelessly up top, and we're trying to get him more chances to score. For him to press the keeper as he did, he deserved it.”