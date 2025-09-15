Warne will blood the MK Dons youth in Vertu Trophy game with West Ham

Expect wholesale changes to the MK Dons side when they face West Ham U21s on Tuesday

Wholesale changes are expected for tomorrow night’s Vertu Trophy match when MK Dons host West Ham U21s at Stadium MK.

Head coach Paul Warne is suffering something of an injury crisis at the moment, with eight senior players currently sidelined, while the likes of Dan Crowley and Aaron Collins are just back in the first-team after lay-offs.

Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Chesterfield ended a run of consecutive defeats for Dons, but the nature of the Spireites 86th minute equaliser left a bitter taste in the mouth afterwards, feeling like two points dropped at the SMH Group Stadium.

Short on numbers for the trip to Derbyshire, Warne named three teenagers on the bench for the game = Callum Tripp, Keon Lewis-Burgess and Chase Medwynter - and given the tight nature of the encounter, felt he could not risk blooding them in the League Two encounter.

Though the side came through relatively unscathed, Warne said he is not willing to run the risk of further injuries to his first-team regulars in the trophy.

“Honestly, I need to get in and out of it without any injuries,” he said. “We will use it as a training game so I will blood a lot of youth, which I’ve been wanting to do because they’ve been doing well. It’s an opportunity for me to watch them. I will rest as many of my main players as I can because we cannot afford to risk it.

“However, we will still pick a team and we’ll still do everything we always do to win it, because winning is an important habit.

“I look forward to watching a few players I haven’t seen on the pitch recently who desperately want to get into the starting 11. I will make changes, obviously because I need to.”