"Watching us with a different kit on": Crawley has enjoyed MK Dons prep

Scott Lindsey

Crawley Town manager Scott Lindsey admitted he has really enjoyed his homework watching MK Dons in the run-up to their play-off campaign on Bank Holiday Monday.

The Red Devils snuck into seventh spot on the final day of the season, pipping long-time play-off hopefuls Barrow to the last spot to set up the two-legged affair with Mike Williamson’s side.

Lindsey has installed a style very similar to Dons’ at the Broadfield Stadium this season, and Crawley had the edge in both League Two encounters, though could not follow up their 2-1 home defeat, losing 2-0 at Stadium MK.

With the sides playing a familiar way though, Lindsey said he has really enjoyed watching clips and highlights of Dons this week, saying: “It’s like watching ourselves with a different kit on. It’s two teams that are very similar, very similar shape, similar formation, similar passing lines, in fact they are not far off being identical to us.

“They have some very good players and they have got a very good manager and they are a good club. If you look at their club and facilities, they are a big club. But we’ve got good players as well and I think it’s going to be a very good game.

“Where I think it will be won and lost, is who wants it the most. Play-off games are very much like that but I know I have a very good bunch of players who will be ready.”

The two-leg nature of the play-offs means it will not all be won or lost based on the result at the Broadfield Stadium on Monday, with Lindsey saying their approach will differ slightly to a normal league game.

He continued: “We have to look at the first game as the first-half. We have spoken about that with the coaching staff and the players and we have prepared for Monday’s game as if it is the first-half of a game.