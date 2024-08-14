Watford defeat must act as a springboard to kick-start Dons' season

Joe Tomlinson | Jane Russell

It was a heavy defeat in the League Cup for MK Dons last night

Defeat in the Carabao Cup has to act as a springboard for the season for MK Dons, according to Joe Tomlinson.

The 5-0 defeat to Watford on Tuesday night is the second defeat in a row for Mike Williamson’s side after they lost their League Two season opener to Bradford City on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dons head to Essex this weekend to take on Colchester United who too are looking for their first league win of the season after losing 4-2 to AFC Wimbledon in their season opener.

Speaking after the loss at Vicarage Road, Tomlinson said: “We'll use this as a springboard for the season now. We have to go to Colchester on Saturday, get the three points and start our season. It's a learning experience and one we have to turn into a positive.

"The belief hasn't gone in the dressing room, we know the quality we've got. We know what we can do and I genuinely believe we can get to where we want to. But we've got to start that journey on Saturday.”

Tomlinson had a great chance to pull one back for Dons in the second-half against Watford when he was put through on goal by substitute Alex Gilbey with the score at 2-0. And the wing-back felt if he had put it away, it would have changed the momentum of the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read More Toby Lock's MK Dons player ratings after the Carabao Cup thrashing against Watford

He said: “I could have scored, we had other chances and it would have changed the game. On another day, those go in, so I've got to work on that. There is plenty of goals from me to come this season.

“It was a tough night, but a good learning curve for us. It showed the difference in standard between the two leagues, but we have to learn from it and go again.

“None of the five goals were great when you break it down. If you break it down, the goals are avoidable.

“In the first-half, we weren't good at all really. We were second to a lot of things, and it just wasn't the way we play really. In the second-half for 20 minutes after the break, we were very good, playing the way we want to play.

“But at the other end, they showed their quality, and the game was done.”