"We have to see the game out better": Gilbey after Dons' defeat to Barrow

Alex Gilbey

Alex Gilbey said he and his MK Dons team-mates had to do better as seeing the game out during yesterday's 1-0 defeat to Barrow.

With nothing really to tell between the sides in a game low on quality, Cole Stockton's 78th minute goal was the difference at Holker Street.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With few clear-cut chances and neither side really on top compared to the other, Gilbey felt with the game winding down, Dons needed to be better at seeing the game out and leaving Cumbria with a point, rather than leaving themselves exposed for a counter-attack as they did.

Read More Dean set to be sidelined for several weeks with injury

"When the game is going along like it was, when things aren't going your way, you just have to take a point and get off down the road," he said.

"You're always looking to win, but you tighten up a bit. We were going for three points, but we got done on the counter.

"It was a really disappointing afternoon. We came here with a game plan and unfortunately we didn't execute it. There are factors - the pitch was shocking - but in certain areas, we have to be better. We were really sloppy coming out in the second-half.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"It was tough to create chances. They had a plan to counteract what we do best, and sat off us. There wasn't much in the game, but nothing was coming off in the final third.

"We've seen it plenty of times over the years, these things happen."

Read More Toby Lock's MK Dons player ratings after the defeat to Barrow