Who is MK Dons' latest signing Jay Williams?

Described as a 'midfield general' by head coach Scott Lindsey, the capture of Jay Williams appears to fill a role MK Dons need filling.

The combative and ultimately defensive-minded midfielder knows Lindsey well from their promotion to League One with Crawley Town, the 24-year-old becoming the first signing of the January window for Dons, and the third to have featured at Broadfield Stadium since their play-off joy last term.

Born in Northampton, Williams came through the ranks with Northampton Town, making his debut for the club aged 17. After 14 appearances for the club in his debut season though, he would fall out of favour at Sixfields, getting released in the summer of 2020.

After a brief stint at Kettering Town, he joined Harrogate Town in League Two in January 2021, but was released at the end of the season.

Williams dropped three levels following his departure from the Yorkshire club, joining AFC Rushden & Diamonds, again briefly, before moving to Banbury United, helping them to the Southern Football League Premier League Central title at a canter, topping the table by 23 points.

A regular for the following season too, Williams moved to Brackley Town - also in National League North - but was there barely a month before Lindsey swooped to bring the midfielder to Crawley Town as he sought to rebuild.

And there, he made 44 appearanes under the head coach, helping the side to securing their historic play-off win over MK Dons before going on to beat Crewe Alexandra at Wembley to earn promotion to League One. Though not known for his goal-scoring, Williams did manage to score in the home and away legs of Crawley's historic win over Dons.

A regular under Lindsey in the third tier, the midfielder came under fire for a nasty challenge which left former MK Dons midfielder Matt O'Riley, who was making his debut after a big-money move from Celtic to Brighton & Hove Albion, on the side-lines for months.

Since Lindsey's departure from the Sussex club, Williams has struggled for first-team opportunities under new boss Rob Elliot, who admitted earlier this month he expected the midfielder to leave this month, with his contract up at the end of the season. As such, Williams has not made an appearance for Crawley since October 26.