Who is MK Dons’ latest signing Joshua Kayode?

Striker Joshua Kayode becomes not just the latest signing of the summer for MK Dons, but yet another Republic of Ireland U21 international to join the fold.

The Rotherham United striker arrives on loan for the season after helping the Millers to promotion from League One last season. The 22-year-old scored twice in 29 appearances, albeit by and large from the bench.

Born in Nigeria, Kayode grew up in Dublin before making the move over the Irish Sea to join Rotherham where he signed his first pro deal in 2017.

Loan spells in the National League followed at Chesterfield and Gateshead, where he impressed to sign a contract extention with the Millers.

In January 2020, he made his first EFL loan move to Carlisle, and hit the ground running with three goals in five games before the pandemic curtailed the season. Kayode returned to Brunton Park for the 2020/21 season, where he scored eight goals in 36 games.

Another new deal came his way at Rotherham to keep him at the AESSEAL New York Stadium until summer 2024, and was a regular feature in Paul Warne’s side last season alongside Will Grigg, albeit largely from the bench, as they secured promotion to the Championship at the expense of Dons on the final day of last season. He also started in the Papa John’s Trophy final at Wembley as Rotherham beat Sutton United.

