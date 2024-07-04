Who is MK Dons' latest signing Liam Kelly?

Liam Kelly | Getty Images

Liam Kelly after he completed his move to MK Dons

The chase for Liam Kelly has played out more on social media than anywhere else, but MK Dons have landed yet another promotion winner from Crawley Town.

Kelly played a key part in the Red Devils' promotion from League Two last season, and was one of the stand-out performers across both legs of their dominant play-off triumph over MK Dons.

The 28-year-old midfielder made 45 appearances during his lone season at the Broadfield Stadium, scoring six goals including one against Dons in the first-leg of the semi-final before netting at Wembley in the 2-0 win over Crewe Alexandra in the final.

Kelly's career began at Reading where he signed his first professional deal in 2013 as he turned 18, but he was made to wait to make his debut for the Royals. In 2016, he joined Bath City on loan, with that first team experience acting as the catalyst to make an impression for his parent club. Ironically, his debut came against his new club when the sides met in the EFL Cup in August 2016, before making his league debut a couple of months later.

He began to establish himself in Berkshire as he became a regular in the side for the next three years, racking up just shy of 100 appearances for Reading before making a move abroad when Dutch side Feyenoord paid an undisclosed fee for the midfielder in the summer of 2019.

Kelly though was barely given a sniff in Rotterdam, making just two appearances for De Trots van Zuid before making a move to Oxford United on loan in January 2020 where he remained for the next 18 months, making an appearance in the League One play-off final in 2020.

