Williamson and Gilbey predicting a tough task away at Morecambe

Mike Williamson

The off-the-field issues Morecambe are currently facing could help galvanise them ahead of MK Dons' game with them on Saturday.

Morecambe face a suspended points penalty and an EFL charge levelled at owner Jason Whittingham after late payment of wages earlier this season.

MK Dons head coach Mike Williamson is no stranger to off-the-field turmoil, with the 39-year-old going through similar issues while he was a player at Gateshead at the end of his playing career. He warned though, Morecambe are not to be underestimated in spite of the problems behind-the-scenes.

"Whenever I've been involved in a club where there are external politics, it brings the group together, and creates a unity in the dressing room," said the head coach. "It's so important for a team to stick together. All of that is none of my business, but I know they have had some good results recently.

"I think it will be difficult to go there and play the way we want to play. They will step on us at times, go man-for-man, and then can drop into a medium block."

He continued: "I'm not expecting anything other than a really tough test. We watched their performance against Stockport, who are favourites to go up, and it was a really disciplined one even though they didn't have the majority of the possession. When they get a chance, they put it away, so they're in good form."

