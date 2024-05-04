Williamson full of praise for Crawley Town boss ahead of play-offs

Scott Lindsey

Mike Williamson was full of praise for counterpart Scott Lindsey for transforming Crawley Town during his time in charge.

Tasked with keeping the Red Devils in the Football League when he took over in January 2023, Lindsey turned a team which finished 22nd last season to a team in the fight for a spot in League One this time around.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In taking on Crawley in the play-offs on Monday, Dons boss Williamson lauded Lindsey’s impact at the Broadfield Stadium, saying: “He has (done a great job there). When he came here, you could see the enjoyment he gets from being on the field and coaching, it's his real passion. He has been brilliant.”

Speaking ahead of the game, Lindsey was complimentary of Dons too, saying the two sides play very similar styles of football, to a point even where the Crawley boss described it as ‘like us in a different kit.’

Williamson too said he has been impressed by the Red Devils’ style of play, and warned it would be a difficult challenge across the two legs to progress.

He said: “Watching them back, they've had some extremely good results. They were excellent against Mansfield, and have proven on any given day they can beat anybody. And over the course of the season, they are where they are because they deserve it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad