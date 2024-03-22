Williamson is wary of 'big favourites' Stockport ahead of televised clash

Mike Williamson

Mike Williamson is under no illusions as to how big MK Dons' clash with Stockport County when the sides meet on Saturday evening.

The Sky Sports cameras will capture second vs fourth in League Two when the sides kick-off at 5.15pm at Edgeley Park, where a win for Dons would see them jump the Hatters in the standings.

Advertisement

Advertisement

After beating fellow promotion contenders Crewe Alexandra last time out, Dons have just seven games remaining, with Stockport having two games in hand over them in the race for the top three.

But with games ticking down, Williamson said every game will be huge between now and the end of the season, though the game at Stockport will be a huge marker.

Read More No extra motivation needed ahead of Dons' clash with Stockport

"They only get bigger," he said. "The countdown will keep on regardless of the opponent. The points left to play for are dwindling as well, and they become more important. The occasions feel bigger emotionally as we get closer to the finish line as well.

"But we've got an opponent who are sitting very nicely in the table with a couple of games in hand and are big favourites to get promoted. They're a very good team as well, so we've got it all to do on Saturday."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Stockport have picked up just one win in their last seven matches drawing four and losing twice but remain a point ahead of Dons in the table. They were pegged back by Crawley Town on Monday night as the sides shared a 1-1 draw at Broadfield Stadium.

Williamson though said Stockport are not a team to be taken lightly.

He said: "They start games and second-halves extremely strong, as well as finishing games too. I've come up against their manager too a few times from his days at Hartlepool. He's extremely good at changing formations and tinkering around. He obviously has strength in depth to bring on quality, so that's something we have to navigate."

He continued: "We're under no illusions - we have to go there and be at our very best just to get a chance of getting something out of the game.

Advertisement

Advertisement